Large-scale failure of payment systems in Ukraine: terminals and Diia are down, contactless payment for travel on Kyiv metro is unavailable (updated)

On the morning of 26 April, due to a technical failure at Oschadbank, contactless payment at the metro turnstiles in Kyiv was temporarily unavailable.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv CMA.

As noted, the bank's specialists are working to fix the problem.

According to KCMA, fares can be paid

◽️ transport card;

◽️ qr-code generated in the Kyiv Digital app;

◽️ with a paper qr-ticket.

Social media reports that a large-scale failure of payment systems has been recorded across Ukraine, making it impossible to pay with a card in shops, subways and other places. In particular, as noted, there was a large-scale failure in the operation of terminals across the country.

Users also report a crash in Actions. When trying to log in to the application, a message appears: "Unfortunately, an error occurred".

There are also complaints about Apple Pay outages.