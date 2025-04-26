ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8954 visitors online
News Technical collection of payment systems
2 406 61

There was no cyberattack. Main reason for failure of online services is power outage in data center - provider De Novo

payment system failure

This morning, Diia, Nova Poshta, and bank terminals experienced a large-scale technical failure. It was caused by power problems at the cloud provider De Novo, which hosts these services.

According to Censor.NET, this information was confirmed by De Novo CMO Dmytro Bakhmatskyi.

As noted, the main reason for the failure was a power outage in the data center.

Read more: Large-scale failure of payment systems in Ukraine: terminals and Diia are down, contactless payment for travel on Kyiv metro is unavailable (updated)

According to Bakhmatsky, it was not a cyberattack on the data center, but a problem that arose during the replacement of uninterruptible power supplies.

Author: 

Nova Poshta (9) electronic services (20) Diya (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 