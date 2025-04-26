There was no cyberattack. Main reason for failure of online services is power outage in data center - provider De Novo
This morning, Diia, Nova Poshta, and bank terminals experienced a large-scale technical failure. It was caused by power problems at the cloud provider De Novo, which hosts these services.
According to Censor.NET, this information was confirmed by De Novo CMO Dmytro Bakhmatskyi.
As noted, the main reason for the failure was a power outage in the data center.
According to Bakhmatsky, it was not a cyberattack on the data center, but a problem that arose during the replacement of uninterruptible power supplies.
