Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
White House calls Trump-Zelenskyy meeting "productive"

Zelensky and Trump met in Rome

The White House has confirmed that today, April 26, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a brief meeting with US President Donald Trump in Rome.

This was reported by the White House, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

The White House also called the meeting "productive."

