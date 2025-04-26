3 259 39
White House calls Trump-Zelenskyy meeting "productive"
The White House has confirmed that today, April 26, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a brief meeting with US President Donald Trump in Rome.
This was reported by the White House, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.
The White House also called the meeting "productive."
