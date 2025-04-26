Zelenskyy: Had good meeting with Trump, which could be historic. We hope for results.. PHOTO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his morning meeting with US President Donald Trump and called it "good".
Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"It was a good meeting. We managed to discuss a lot of things one-on-one. We hope for a result from all the things that were said. Protection of the lives of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace that will prevent the recurrence of war. A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve common results. Thank you, President Donald Trump!" Zelenskyy said.
Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had met and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password