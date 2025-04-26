Peskov: Putin is ready for talks with Ukraine without any conditions

Kremlin dictator Putin confirms Moscow's readiness to negotiate with Kyiv "without preconditions."

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian media, the dictator said this yesterday during a meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"During yesterday's conversation with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," the Russian president's press secretary told reporters on Saturday.

At the same time, Peskov reminded that "Putin has said this many times before."

As a reminder, on April 25, Witkoff paid his fourth visit to Moscow and met with Putin, with the help of which the United States wants to achieve a "peaceful settlement" in Ukraine.

