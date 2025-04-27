Enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve tactical position in Kupiansk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions on several fronts, but was unsuccessful.

This is stated in the operational information on the course of hostilities in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector over the past day. Meanwhile, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy army unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation near Nova Kruhlyakivka and Zahryzove.

According to the JFO, in the Liman sector, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Kopanky, Novosergiivka, Olhivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Ridkodub, and Nove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the tactical situation in Serebryany forestry from deteriorating. In the Siverskyi sector, where the enemy attacked near Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske, our defenders also repelled enemy assault operations.

"At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the directions of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Toretsk. All enemy assaults were repelled, no losses of our positions were allowed," said the OSGT Khortytsia.



It is also reported that in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our defensive fortifications in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, and Andriivka. Our defenders destroyed at least eleven motorcycles along with enemy attack aircraft.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, Odradne, and Vesele. The enemy attacked with vehicles and motorized vehicles. Our defenders destroyed nine cars, fifteen motorcycles and forty occupants. The units of the Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive, destroying the enemy's superior forces.