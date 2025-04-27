Trump’s rating after 100 days is lowest among US presidents in last 80 years

After 100 days in office, President Donald Trump has the lowest job approval rating of any U.S. president in the last 80 years.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this is evidenced by a new ABC/Washington Post poll conducted by Langer Research Associates with the support of Ipsos.

As noted, Trump's job approval rating has dropped from 45% in February to 39% now. It almost matches his (Trump's) average (40%) for his first term. The current level of support is the lowest after 100 days in office since President Harry Truman.

Specifically, 39% of respondents said they approve of Trump's job performance as president, while 55% said they disapprove.

By another measure, 83% of Republicans said they approve of Trump's job performance, while 93% of Democrats and 60% of independents said they disapprove.

Thus, among people who voted for him in November, only 6% said they now regret it, while 94% said it was the right decision.

Given his promise of economic growth, the most threatening thing for Trump is the level of negative views of the economy: 72% said they think it is very likely or somewhat likely that his economic policies will cause a recession in the short term. Also, 73% said the economy is in bad shape, with 53% saying it has gotten worse since Trump took office.

Read more: "Alternative for Germany" topped party rankings in Germany with 26%.

Regarding global tariffs, 64% of respondents said they disapprove of their introduction; regarding the economy as a whole and U.S. relations with other countries, 61% said they disapprove; regarding concern for the interests of ordinary Americans, 58% said they disapprove; and regarding the management of the federal government, 57% said they disapprove of Trump's work.

In addition, 49% to 34% of respondents said that Trump has weakened rather than strengthened U.S. leadership in the world. Although this is still a negative indicator, it is better than the result of his predecessor Joe Biden (48%-23%) on the same issue in 2022, the report said.

46% of respondents said Trump's approach to Russia is too friendly, while 11% said it is too confrontational, and 40% said it is about right. This is similar to the results of a survey conducted in January 2017.

The publication noted that this poll was completed before the administration began pressuring Ukraine last week to accept a ceasefire agreement favorable to Russia.