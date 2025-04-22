The rating of the far-right Alternative for Germany continues to grow. In a new poll, the German far-right has overtaken other political forces.

This is evidenced by the results of a Trendbarometer poll commissioned by RTL and n-tv, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Alternative for Germany topped the Trendbarometer poll for the first time, gaining 26%. This is two percentage points more than last week.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc led by Friedrich Merz, who will head the future coalition, has a rating of 25%. Last week, this figure was the same.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany retained its 15% in the Trendbarometer poll, while the Green Party and the Left lost one point and dropped to 11% and 9%, respectively.

The authors of the survey asked respondents about their reasons for supporting Alternative for Germany.

Thus, 22% of respondents named poor governance of the future coalition of the CDU/CSU and SPD, and 20% - "dissatisfaction" with the current parties. 19% of respondents named "sufficient restrictions on immigration" as a condition for not switching to the AfD, 11% said they had noticed a decrease in the number of "right-wing extremists" in the party.

And 10% consider the political program of the German far right to be better than others.

Earlier, the leader of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" and a candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, said that her political force seeks to "have very good relations" with Russia.

Representatives of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party also said that Russia's war against Ukraine is not a German matter. These statements were made a few days before the federal elections to be held on February 23.