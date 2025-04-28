Two new types of deferments to be introduced in "Reserv+" in May – Ministry of Defense
This May, two new types of deferments will be available in the Reserve+ mobile application for people liable for military service
This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.
According to her, these will be deferments for the following categories:
- people with temporary disability and for a period of 6 to 12 months;
- citizens with a husband or wife in the military and a child under 18.
Chernohorenko notes that every third deferment in the country is issued through Reserve+. In total, the app has about 4 million users.
She recalled that previously it was possible to apply for a deferment only in paper form, by coming in person to the TCR. Now it can be done in a few clicks.
In total, there are more than 30 types of deferments from mobilization, Chernohorenko added.
As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a new version of the Reserve+ app with a push notification function for changing the status of persons liable for military service.
At the end of March, it became known that 35 types of deferrals are planned to be launched this year in the mobile application for persons liable for military service "Reserve+".
