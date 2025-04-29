ENG
News Trump’s impeachment
Democratic congressman initiates impeachment of Trump

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar has filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump with the US House of Representatives.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not "fighting for America." He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy," the statement says.

The congressman accused Trump of "widespread abuse of power, gross violations of the Constitution, and acts of tyranny that undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law".

Thanedar noted that Trump obstructs justice, abuses power, and usurps authority. He also accused him of bribery and corruption.

Конгресмен Танедар ініціює імпічмент Трампу

