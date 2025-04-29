Putin’s special envoy Dmitriev’s sister secretly visited Ukraine with US passport - media

The sister of Putin's negotiator Kirill Dmitriev secretly visited Ukraine in February 2025.

This was reported by American journalist Katie Livingstone, who covers the war in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Natalia Dmitrieva, the sister of top Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, traveled to Ukraine as recently as February 2025 – on an American passport, multiple sources have confirmed to me," the statement says.

According to the journalist, Dmitrieva entered Ukraine on 8 February and left on 12 February, just a few days before the Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia.

One source stated that Natalia left Ukraine for the United States in early 2022, after Russia's full-scale invasion, with her mother. However, the purpose of her trip to Ukraine is currently unknown.

"Although older records showed that both Natalia and her mother, Tamara Shevchenko, previously held Ukrainian passports, they appeared to travel to Ukraine over the last several years using American passports. It is unclear how Natalia and Tamara have American passports or whether they are currently living in the US. It also looks like the Dmitriev family may own more assets in Europe – and Ukraine – than were previously known," Katie Livingstone said.

