Almost 90% of Ukrainians do not trust Trump - poll

Almost 90% of Ukrainians said they do not trust American President Donald Trump, who has just celebrated 100 days in office.

This is according to a poll commissioned by the New Europe Center, Censor.NET reports.

According to the survey, only 7.4% of respondents fully or rather trust Trump, while 89% do not trust him. This is a significant increase in distrust compared to November 2024, when 47.2% of respondents had a negative attitude toward the American leader.

For comparison, in an earlier Pew Research Center study, the level of trust in Trump was 16% in France, 30% in the UK, and 37% in Hungary, the latter being the most supportive of the countries mentioned.

The survey was conducted by the INFO Sapiens research company from April 10 to April 24, 2025. It involved 1000 respondents throughout Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories. The theoretical error does not exceed 3.1% with a 95% probability.

