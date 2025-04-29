Ukraine proposes conducting security cooperation with partners in Three Seas format — Zelenskyy

On April 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the Three Seas Summit in an online format and emphasized the need for enhanced security cooperation.

The Head of State reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukrainian specialists possess unique experience in protecting and restoring energy supply. The war has taught us many things—not only how to recover after Russian missiles and bombs, but also how to counter cyberattacks and other threats. Ukraine has unique knowledge and experience, and we are ready to share it. We need greater security cooperation. Ukraine proposes to carry it out within the framework of the Three Seas Initiative," he stated.

According to him, this refers to the energy sector.

"We need to protect our energy infrastructure, especially near the Russian border, and develop joint contingency plans. We need to test how ready we are to protect and restore the energy systems if something happens.

"Secondly, backup supply. We need more ways to support one another. Power grids, pipelines, communication systems — all critical infrastructure — must be built with backup routes in mind, so that each country can assist others in times of crisis," he emphasized.

"Thirdly, transport. Our region needs better logistical connections. Just as the Baltic Sea can help when problems arise in the Black Sea, the Black Sea must also be able to support your countries in times of crisis. And all of us must have quick access to the Adriatic Sea — in case something happens in the region.We must learn from Russia’s behavior and be better prepared. And for all of this to truly become a reality, we need peace.

Lasting peace. And we can achieve it only now, together, united," Zelenskyy added.

