British intelligence: Putin’s "truce" until May 9 is attempt to show readiness for negotiations without losses for Russia

The UK Ministry of Defense commented on the Kremlin's unilateral announcement of a temporary ceasefire in the war against Ukraine for May 8-10.

The intelligence review of April 29 states that such a step is almost certainly aimed at creating the impression of Russia's openness to the agreements.

The intelligence community compared this statement to the previous "Easter truce," which was also not accompanied by real steps toward de-escalation. According to British analysts, this is Putin's attempt to maintain his combat positions while reducing the risk of attacks from Ukraine during symbolic dates for Russia.

London also recalled that Ukraine had called for a complete ceasefire for 30 days, but the Kremlin has not taken a similar initiative. Due to the growing risk of strikes by Ukrainian drones, in recent years Russia has been forced to cancel some of the May 9 celebrations in the border regions.

"As with Putin's unilateral 30-hour ceasefire on Easter, this statement is almost certainly intended to demonstrate a constructive approach (by Russia) in the ongoing negotiations, without a significant 'price' on Russia's position on the battlefield," the British intelligence service said.