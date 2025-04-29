Russia uses "truce" to reinforce and regroup troops - Defense Forces

Russian troops are using the three-day"truce", including Easter and a possible one on May 9, not for a ceasefire, but for regrouping, logistics and strengthening their defenses.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, despite the declared "truce," Ukrainian defenders recorded the active movement of enemy forces, evacuation of the wounded, supply of ammunition and strengthening of engineering fortifications.

The very next day, the number of artillery attacks increased by 25% and the amount of ammunition used by the enemy during these attacks increased. In addition, the number of strikes by kamikaze drones increased by 12-15 percent," Voloshyn said.

Read more: "Ceasefire" announced by Putin for Victory Day is "manifestation of Russia’s goodwill" – Peskov

He emphasized that the enemy is likely to repeat such actions within the framework of the ceasefire, which is scheduled to be announced by May 9. In addition, during the previous lull, the Russians did not stop reconnaissance and tried to break through minefields, but the Defense Forces prevented this.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a so-called "truce" on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said: "We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for May 8. And the ceasefire should not be for a few days, just to kill again. It should be an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and for at least 30 days."