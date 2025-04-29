Trump is losing patience withlack of progress in ending war between Ukraine and Russia - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that the United States may soon take tougher action against Russia if it refuses to end the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

According to Stubb, due to the lack of progress in the "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia, US President Donald Trump is "losing patience, and we are already seeing some pretty tough statements about Putin and Russia."

"So I just hope that the Kremlin realizes that President Trump is not to be toyed with," he added.

The Finnish president said that Trump's decreasing patience could "actually move things in the right direction" by forcing Russia to stop delaying a peaceful resolution to its war.

Stubb also believes that "with a little bit of creativity" it is possible to find language that will stop the killings in Ukraine and take into account, for example, the different approaches of the United States and Europe to recognizing the annexation of Crimea.