Trump views prospects for peace in Ukraine optimistically but realistically – White House
U.S. leader Donald Trump remains optimistic about a peaceful resolution to Russia’s war against Ukraine, but he views the situation realistically.
This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.
She noted that the situation between Ukraine and Russia is "extremely complex."
Trump’s spokesperson shifted the blame for the start of the war onto President Joe Biden, calling him "mentally incompetent."
According to her, Putin refrained from attacking Ukraine during Trump’s first term because Trump had threatened the Russian dictator with "the full might of the United States."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password