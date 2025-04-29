At negotiations in London, list of conditions was agreed upon, including 22 actions – Kellogg

At the negotiations in London, the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations developed a list of conditions that includes 22 "very specific" actions.

This was stated by Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President’s special representative, Censor.NET reports, citing NV.

"They [the Ukrainians] didn’t like all of them, but no one is going to like the final position you come up with. That’s normal when you’re engaged in negotiations. But I think we’re in a fairly good place with them... when it comes to the Ukrainians, we feel very comfortable with where we are right now," Kellogg emphasized.

He also commented on the statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who suggested that Russia could win the war.

According to Kellogg, such rhetoric does not reflect reality.

"Russia is not going to win this war. Over the past year and a half, Russia has made no significant gains... They’ve lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers. They’re advancing meters, not miles. And the Ukrainians are fighting on their own land. They are fighting fiercely. So when Russia claims it is winning, it’s just not true," Kellogg said.

Read more: U.S. will withdraw from its role as mediator if no progress is made toward peace in Ukraine – State Department

Trump’s special envoy also emphasized that Russia must recognize the changing circumstances: Ukraine is in a strong position, and European partners are stepping up and forming support coalitions without U.S. involvement — particularly under the leadership of the United Kingdom and France.

"And they are very, very ready now to ramp up their support for Ukraine if needed," Kellogg added.

In his view, no one will win this war militarily — the only way out is through diplomacy.

"And I think the Ukrainians understand that quite well now after the past week. And I believe the Russians need to come to terms with that too," Kellogg concluded.

Read more: Lavrov said that Russia is ready to "seek balance of interests" in negotiations, but does not intend to hand over captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to anyone