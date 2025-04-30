USA in UN Security Council: Responsibility for ending war lies with Russia and Ukraine

The responsibility for ending the hostilities lies with both Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday by Acting Deputy US Permanent Representative to the UN John Kelly, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said that "the United States presented a framework proposal to Russia and Ukraine that could lead to a lasting peace."

The path to peace should begin with a comprehensive ceasefire, he said. At the same time, he noted that "unfortunately, in recent months, Russia has continued to launch massive strikes on Ukraine, leading to unnecessary loss of life, including among innocent civilians."

"President (Donald) Trump has called on Russia to stop these attacks and stressed the need for an immediate end to the war," Kelly said.

According to him, both Russia and the DPRK have openly demonstrated the presence of North Korean troops on the battlefield, a serious escalation and military partnership, which violates UN Security Council resolutions and allows Russia to continue its strikes.

"Right now, Russia has a great opportunity to achieve lasting peace. The responsibility for ending the war lies with Russia and Ukraine. The leaders of both of these countries must decide whether peace is possible," the diplomat said.

Kelly assured that both Ukraine and Russia would have "enormous benefits" from accepting the US proposals.

"Their economies can begin to grow, their cities can rebuild, and their people can heal... We urge both Ukraine and Russia to accept peace," he said.

