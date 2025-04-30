Trump plans to review some of Musk’s and DOGE’s decisions

US President Donald Trump may reconsider some of the decisions of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) of American billionaire Elon Musk.

He said this in an interview with ABC, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the US leader praised the activities of the Department. According to him, DOGE has saved $150 billion.

"There were some things I heard about and I canceled them, as you know. There are some things that I'm considering undoing now. But overall, we have saved hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump said.

According to media reports, Elon Musk's status as a special civil servant expires in May, and he is ready to leave Donald Trump's government because he is tired of "unpleasant and unethical attacks" from the political left.

