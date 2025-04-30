ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10929 visitors online
News DPRK forces Cooperation between the DPRK and Russia
1 667 25

DPRK is responsible for Russia’s war against Ukraine - US State Department

The US accuses the DPRK of responsibility for the war in Ukraine

The United States believes that North Korea is contributing to the prolongation of hostilities in Ukraine by helping Russia.

This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports.

"There are other countries that also contribute to this massacre, and their actions make it possible for it to continue. Third countries, such as North Korea, have perpetuated the Russian-Ukrainian war, and they are responsible for it," she explained.

Read more: DPRK has officially announced deployment of troops to Russia, - media

According to the spokeswoman, the United States is "concerned about North Korea's direct involvement in the war."

"The deployment of North Korea's military contingent in Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in response must stop," Bruce added.

She recalled that Russia's training of DPRK soldiers directly violates a number of Security Council resolutions that "impose a broad prohibition on the provision or receipt of military training or assistance to or from the DPRK."

Author: 

US Department of State (428) Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (352) Russia (11764) USA (5447)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 