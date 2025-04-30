DPRK is responsible for Russia’s war against Ukraine - US State Department

The United States believes that North Korea is contributing to the prolongation of hostilities in Ukraine by helping Russia.

This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports.

"There are other countries that also contribute to this massacre, and their actions make it possible for it to continue. Third countries, such as North Korea, have perpetuated the Russian-Ukrainian war, and they are responsible for it," she explained.

According to the spokeswoman, the United States is "concerned about North Korea's direct involvement in the war."

"The deployment of North Korea's military contingent in Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in response must stop," Bruce added.

She recalled that Russia's training of DPRK soldiers directly violates a number of Security Council resolutions that "impose a broad prohibition on the provision or receipt of military training or assistance to or from the DPRK."