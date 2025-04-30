Not just words, but pressure from US, Europe and other countries should force Russia to cease fire - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his partners to put pressure on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and end the war.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian drones continue to fly in the sky over Ukraine all morning. And so - every day. That is why we need pressure on Russia, strong additional sanctions that will work. Pressure, not just words or attempts to persuade, should force Russia to cease fire and end the war. Pressure from the United States, Europe, everyone in the world who believes that war has no place on Earth. We need additional air defense systems to protect our people, which will make this Russian air terror impossible," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that today the occupiers attacked Kharkiv, Dnipro, Dobropillia and other cities and communities of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched more than 100 attack UAVs today. And over 375 attack drones over the past week, including more than 190 Shaheds.

