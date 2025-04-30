ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10929 visitors online
News Witkoff’s meeting with Putin
2 461 31

For first time in decades, Putin sees an opportunity to revise relations between Russia and United States, - Witkoff

Putin wants to revise relations with the United States. Witkoff’s statement

For the first time in a decade, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sees an opportunity to build relations with the United States.

This was stated by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"I think that for the first time in a decade, he sees an opportunity to reconsider the relationship between the Russian Federation and the United States, and this is obvious," he said.

According to Witkoff, he has already held four meetings with Putin, all of which lasted at least three hours, and one lasted almost 5 hours.

However, he did not disclose the details of the conversations.

Read more: Potential peace deal could be disaster for Ukraine - Politico

Author: 

Putin (3200) Russia (11764) USA (5447) Steve Witkoff (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 