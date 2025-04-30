For first time in decades, Putin sees an opportunity to revise relations between Russia and United States, - Witkoff

For the first time in a decade, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sees an opportunity to build relations with the United States.

This was stated by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"I think that for the first time in a decade, he sees an opportunity to reconsider the relationship between the Russian Federation and the United States, and this is obvious," he said.

According to Witkoff, he has already held four meetings with Putin, all of which lasted at least three hours, and one lasted almost 5 hours.

However, he did not disclose the details of the conversations.

