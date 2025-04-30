Peace deal should be concluded with Ukraine, not US, - Peskov

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia seeks to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine, not the United States.

He was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"A peace agreement should be concluded by Russia not with the United States, but with Ukraine," he said.

According to him, dictator Putin remains "open to political and diplomatic methods of settlement."

Read more: Trump views prospects for peace in Ukraine optimistically but realistically – White House