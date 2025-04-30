ENG
News Peace agreement on ceasefire
Peace deal should be concluded with Ukraine, not US, - Peskov

The Kremlin made a statement about the peace agreement. What is know

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia seeks to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine, not the United States.

He was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"A peace agreement should be concluded by Russia not with the United States, but with Ukraine," he said.

According to him, dictator Putin remains "open to political and diplomatic methods of settlement."

