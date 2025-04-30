Sports journalist Volodymyr Kotsur died in war. PHOTO

Ukrainian serviceman and sports journalist Volodymyr Kotsur was killed in the war against Russia. He was 53 years old.

This was reported by the Institute of Mass Information, Censor.NET informs.

Volodymyr is originally from the Rivne region. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he actively covered sports events in Rivne, before moving to Kyiv. For ten years, he has been working for "Sport-Express in Ukraine", and has also collaborated with "Ukrainian Football" and "Team".

After the start of the full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Kotsur joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Colleagues remember him as a man with a great passion for sports. Sport.ua recalls how, after the Ukraine-Greece match on 9 October 2004, Kotsur persistently tried to get an autograph and a photo with Greek footballer Kostas Katsouranis.

"I'm Kotsur, you're Katsouranis," the journalist jokingly said, blocking the footballer's path. He could not refuse.

Read more: Our Su-27 fighter jet crashed while repelling enemy drone attack. Pilot ejected, there is no threat to his life - Air Force