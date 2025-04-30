Zelenskyy signs law on UAH 15 million compensation to families of fallen volunteers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill that provides for the payment of UAH 15 million to the families of volunteers killed in the defence of Ukraine.

This is stated in the card of draft law No. 12234, Censor.NET reports.

Previously, the legislation provided for a one-time aid of UAH 1,860,750 for civilians who died while participating in the defence of the state, while for military personnel such a payment could not be less than UAH 15 million.

The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs initiated the equalisation of approaches to ensure that all those who took part in the fight against Russian aggression receive equal support from the state.

For families who have already been paid less, the full amount will be increased. The law also defines the official basis for granting the status of family members of a Defender of Ukraine - a special certificate from the commander of a security or defence force unit on the deceased's participation in defence activities.

Read more: Number of brigades under Contract 18-24 project has been increased to 24 - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO