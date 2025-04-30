Ukraine and Moldova will mutually recognize documents on education and academic degrees

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution "On Approval of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on Mutual Recognition of Documents on Education and Academic Degrees."

The document creates the legal basis for the entry into force of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on Mutual Recognition of Documents on Education and Academic Degrees, signed on January 25, 2025.

Mutual recognition of diplomas

"From now on, Ukrainian diplomas and academic degrees will be recognized in Moldova, and vice versa - Moldovan educational documents will be recognized in Ukraine under a simplified procedure. The signed agreement is an important step for our countries, as it opens up new opportunities for education, employment, and professional and educational mobility of citizens of both countries," said Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

"This is only the first step in a broader process of recognizing documents and supporting our citizens on both sides of the border. Ukrainians will be able to study, work, and realize themselves more easily without facing bureaucratic barriers," adds Oleksiy Chernyshov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine.

What does the agreement provide for?

The agreement provides for the mutual recognition of documents on education, periods of study and academic degrees issued in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in accordance with national legislation