EU to end trade visa-free regime with Ukraine – European Commission

The European Commission does not intend to extend the regime of autonomous trade measures (ATMs) for Ukraine, which is set to expire on 5 June.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill, according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

Gill stressed that a complete rollback of trade liberalization is not on the table. Instead, the EU will begin transitioning to a new trade mechanism within the framework of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between Ukraine and the European Union.

"Our intention is to allow the current autonomous trade measures to expire, after which all liberalization details will be embedded within the DCFTA," the spokesperson said.

He noted that while the exact start date of the new stage has not yet been determined, the transition will take place in a structured manner, with no risk of "backsliding."

