Delayed cluster munitions from "Shaheds" explode in Kyiv: State Emergency Service is working

In Kyiv, explosions were recorded, probably of cluster munitions scattered by the "Shahed".

This was reported by the head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Administration Oleksandr Popovtsev, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in the Darnytsia district, in the Bortnychi neighborhood, explosions of delayed cluster munitions were recorded, which could have been scattered during a night attack by a UAV.



I urge all residents to be as careful as possible! If possible, stay in safe places, preferably in shelters or basements," the statement said.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration urged citizens not to touch unknown objects on the street.

"Unidentified objects that may be lying on the ground after enemy attacks may be explosive. If you see an unknown object, do not touch or approach it. Just inform the rescuers or the police," they said.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that groups of pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service are working in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

"Access to the territory that is potentially dangerous for citizens is restricted by police officers. Please be understanding of these temporary measures and follow the recommendations of rescuers and police," they added.

The Prystolychne village council also reported explosions in the Kyiv region.

