Continued combat activity has been recorded near Ukrainian NPPs over past week - IAEA

Over the past week, explosions, drone flights, or airborne alarms have continued near Zaporizhzhia, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytsky NPPs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with reference to Director General Rafael Grossi.

"At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant(ZNPP) in Ukraine, the IAEA team continued to hear distant explosions every day for the past week, a constant reminder of the potential dangers faced by nuclear safety," the statement said.

It is noted that the IAEA team conducted a tour of the facility to monitor activities at the site, visited all emergency control centers of six reactors, the security systems of the fourth unit and two fresh fuel storage facilities.

In addition, at the South Ukrainian NPP, the IAEA team reported numerous airborne alarms over the past week. The team received information from the scene that on the night of April 25, six drones were detected at a distance of 1.5 km from the plant, which coincided with the sounds of military activity, which presumably came from an attempt to shoot them down," the agency said in a statement.

It is also reported that on the morning of April 30, members of the IAEA team were forced to take cover due to an air raid alarm at Khmelnytsky NPP.

