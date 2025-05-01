Russia has no right to impose its conditions on future of Ukraine - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine indicate the aggressor's unwillingness to make peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, this was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

"Sustainable peace is possible only if Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are ensured, prisoners of war, abducted children, and civilians are returned, and Ukraine is provided with full security guarantees - membership in NATO and the EU, and strengthening of its military potential. Only Ukraine itself can make a decision about its future - Russia has no right to impose its conditions," the minister said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to continue to make constant efforts, calling on partners to increase their support for Ukraine, as only a strong Ukraine can deter Russia from continuing and resuming its aggression.

"Russia continues to pose the greatest and most immediate threat to our security and must be deterred, including through existing international sanctions and the introduction of new ones. I call for the adoption of the 17th EU sanctions package as soon as possible. It must include sanctions against Russia's liquefied natural gas sector, Rosatom, the shadow fleet, IT and banking sectors, as well as expanding individual sanctions," Budris emphasized.

Read more: For more than 50 days, Russia has been ignoring American proposal for unconditional ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

He added that Russia, using the so-called shadow fleet, not only circumvents sanctions, but also poses a threat to maritime security and the environment, especially in the Baltic and North Seas. The Minister also emphasized that Russia's hybrid actions against Europe are aimed at undermining and destabilizing our democracies, including acts of sabotage and interference in elections.

"In countering these threats, we are determined to continue further coordinated actions both at the regional level and within the EU and NATO," Budris said.