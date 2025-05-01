Localized air raid alerts have been introduced in Dnipropetrovsk region

As of today, May 1, the system for issuing air raid alerts in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been changed. From now on, the alerts will be localized.

This was announced by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, he explained that a localized air raid alert means the sirens will only be activated in the specific district where a threat is detected. The rest of the region will remain on "green" status.

"This will have a positive impact on the educational process," he noted. "Every time the siren sounds, children are forced to interrupt their studies and move to a shelter. The new system will also benefit businesses and public institutions, " added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Lysak also noted that, for now, the system is operating in test mode, and this localized approach will be further refined through practical use.

"I emphasize that any air raid alert must be taken seriously. Responding to warnings saves lives," he added.

As a reminder, on February 22, a differentiated air raid alert system was launched in Kharkiv. The air raid alerts are now clearly separated: one for the city and another for the wider region.

In March, a similar differentiated system was implemented in the Zaporizhzhia region, and on January 10, in the Cherkasy region.