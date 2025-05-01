US is "close" to reaching peace deal between Ukraine and Russia – Waltz

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz believes that Ukraine and Russia are "close" to reaching an agreement to end the war.

This was reported by Clash Report, according to Censor.NET.

"The process of settling the war in Ukraine is moving forward; the parties are getting closer and closer to a deal. We are close to reaching an agreement between Ukraine and Russia," Waltz stated.

Earlier, Trump advisor Waltz said that Russia and Ukraine must reach a peace agreement as soon as possible, stressing that U.S. President Donald Trump will not tolerate prolonged delays in the diplomatic process.

