Bag of nails found in debris of Russian drone used in attack on Kharkiv – National Police

Bag of nails found in Russian drone debris after strike on Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Petro Tokar, head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian military reportedly launched a Molniya-2 drone that struck the city around 11:52 a.m. During the inspection of the wreckage, police discovered that the drone had a bag of nails attached to it.

"While the police and bomb technicians were inspecting the drone, we found that a bag of nails had been attached to it," Tokar said.

He added that the drone had been deliberately rigged by Russian forces to inflict maximum injuries on civilians.

"Russia is clearly attempting to cause as much harm to civilians as possible by using such crude methods — attaching additional elements to drones to increase the number of casualties," Tokar noted.

