Russian attack on Odesa: four people remain hospitalized, 56 apartments and around 10 private houses damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa overnight on May 1, 56 apartments in a residential high-rise in the city's Kyivskyi District were damaged, while around 10 private houses were hit in the Khadzhybeiskyi District.

This was stated by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

As of 11:00 a.m., 56 apartments in the Kyivskyi District had sustained damage, with several on the upper floors nearly destroyed. Approximately 700 windows were shattered. Structural specialists are inspecting the building. If safety risks are identified, authorities will consider relocating residents.

In the Khadzhybeiskyi District, about 10 private houses were damaged, and one was completely destroyed. In addition, a three-story residential building sustained severe damage; an elderly couple was killed on the top floor.

"Four victims remain in hospitals, while 11 others continue to be treated on an outpatient basis," he added.

Emergency response headquarters have been deployed at the sites of the overnight attack to provide consultations on obtaining financial assistance. In cooperation with civil society and charitable organizations, municipal and psychological support services are working on site to provide necessary assistance to affected residents.

