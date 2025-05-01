Cause of cluster munition detonations in Kyiv remains unknown at this time – KCMA

SES (State Emergency Service), police, and explosive ordnance disposal teams continue to work at the site of overnight explosions in the Darnytskyi District of Kyiv. At this stage, the cause of the detonations is unknown.

This was reported on television by Yevhen Ievliev, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to Censor.NET.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosions involved cluster munitions dropped by Russian drones. The detonation may have been triggered by an unknown mechanism — possibly due to vibration, heat, or self-destruct devices. The exact type and origin of the munitions will be determined following an expert examination.

The KCMA published photos of the unexploded ordnance and urged residents not to approach suspicious objects, but to report them to emergency services and mark the location.

According to Ievliev, this is not the first time drones carrying cluster munitions have been used. Such explosives may remain active for several days. He stressed that the threat of similar attacks exists across the entire territory of Ukraine.

Kyiv previously reported explosions, likely caused by cluster munitions dispersed from Shahed drones.

