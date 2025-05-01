Russian drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia region – RMA
On May 1, a Russian drone attacked a car in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"An enemy drone attacked a car in the frontline community of Zaporizhzhia region. The car burned down. Fortunately, no one was injured," he wrote.
