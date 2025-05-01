Russian forces strikes Zaporizhzhia: 1 dead, 4 injured, injured trapped under debris – RMA. VIDEO

Russian troops launched UAV attacks on Zaporizhzhia city and the region on the evening of May 1.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

At 9:41 p.m., Fedorov reported a drone threat for the region.

Shortly afterward, air defense systems were activated in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, he confirmed explosions in various districts of the city and the region.

Update:

"Russian forces launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out. According to preliminary reports, there are casualties. Details are being clarified," he later wrote.

He later reported that one person had been injured, and a medical team was dispatched to the scene.

At 10:52 p.m., Fedorov confirmed that a 61-year-old man had been killed in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. In addition, there are reports of people trapped under the rubble and more injuries.

As of 10:59 p.m., one person was killed. At least three people were injured.

As of 11:14 p.m., the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four.

Russian forces targeted private houses, apartment buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities.

Preliminary, people are still trapped under the rubble.

