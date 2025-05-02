Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia: 28 injured, – RMA (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops launched UAV attacks on Zaporizhzhia city and the region on the evening of May 1.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

At 9:41 p.m., Fedorov reported a drone threat for the region.

Shortly afterward, air defense systems were activated in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, he confirmed explosions in various districts of the city and the region.

Update:

"Russian forces launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out. According to preliminary reports, there are casualties. Details are being clarified," he later wrote.

He later reported that one person had been injured, and a medical team was dispatched to the scene.

At 10:52 p.m., Fedorov confirmed that a 61-year-old man had been killed in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. In addition, there are reports of people trapped under the rubble and more injuries.

As of 10:59 p.m., one person was killed. At least three people were injured.

As of 11:14 p.m., the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four.

Russian forces targeted private houses, apartment buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities.

Preliminary, people are still trapped under the rubble.

As of 11:26 p.m., the number of victims increased to 8.

One man is trapped under the rubble. Rescuers are doing everything possible to unblock him as soon as possible.

At 00:05, rescuers pulled a man out of the rubble. Currently, doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

At 00:45, the information about the death of the 61-year-old man was not confirmed.

Rescuers unblocked the victim from the rubble. Medics are taking him to hospital.

Later, Fedorov said that 14 people were injured in the attack: ten men and four women.

Nine of them are now in hospitals. Five were treated on the spot.

As of the morning of 2 April, the number of victims had risen to 28.

"The Russians hit the civilian infrastructure of the city. Residential buildings, a university and an infrastructure facility have been damaged," said Fedorov.





