Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol and Synelnykove districts under fire, two men injured

On the night of May 2, Russian invaders attacked the communities of Synelnykivka and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Two men were injured as a result of a UAV attack in the Sloviansk community of the Synelnykivsky district. The 47-year-old wounded was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 31-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

There were also fires at two enterprises.

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with an FPV drone and artillery. They hit the Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka districts.

The defenders of the sky shot down 6 drones over the region.

