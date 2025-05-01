Enemy strikes hit three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman injured, homes and gas pipeline damaged, 30 farm animals killed. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on May 1, the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

Nikopol district experienced the most attacks. The aggressor used artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol itself, Myrove, Pokrov, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were affected.



A 47-year-old woman was injured in the attacks. She was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Four private homes, two outbuildings, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A fire broke out in a summer house but was promptly extinguished. Thirty farm animals were killed.

Kryvyi Rih district

The Russian army hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. The infrastructure was destroyed. People survived.

Synelnykove district

An enemy UAV also hit the Synelnykove community, namely the Mykolaivka community. A private house was destroyed there.