Russians attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery: woman was injured, houses and business were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops have been shelling the territory of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and artillery all day.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka districts were under hostile attack.
A 35-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling and is being treated on an outpatient basis.
In addition, a private enterprise, 2 houses, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged.
