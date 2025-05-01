ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10155 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
635 3

Russian forces strike Myrnohrad and Novoeekonomichne: two people killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled Myrnohrad and Novoekonomichne in the Donetsk region, killing two people.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 00:30, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Myrnohrad. Previously, the enemy used a KAB-250 with a UMPK module against the civilian population.

"Apartment blocks were hit. One of the shells hit a nine-storey building. A reinforced concrete slab collapsed on a woman of 43 years old, who was in her own apartment. She received injuries incompatible with life," the prosecutor's office said.

Also, at 6:30 a.m., the Rashists attacked Novoekonomichne in the Pokrovsk district. A 51-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. His wife of 52 years old received shrapnel wounds. The type of weapon is being established.

Nine multi-storey buildings and households were damaged.

Read more: Russians are unable to capture Kostiantynivka - forces are too dispersed - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russia shelled Mirnohrad and Novoeokonomichne. Two people were killed.
Russia shelled Mirnohrad and Novoeokonomichne. Two people were killed.
Russia shelled Mirnohrad and Novoeokonomichne. Two people were killed.

Author: 

shoot out (13170) Donetska region (3709) Myrnohrad (37) Pokrovskyy district (433) Novoekonomichne (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 