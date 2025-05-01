Russian forces strike Myrnohrad and Novoeekonomichne: two people killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled Myrnohrad and Novoekonomichne in the Donetsk region, killing two people.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 00:30, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Myrnohrad. Previously, the enemy used a KAB-250 with a UMPK module against the civilian population.

"Apartment blocks were hit. One of the shells hit a nine-storey building. A reinforced concrete slab collapsed on a woman of 43 years old, who was in her own apartment. She received injuries incompatible with life," the prosecutor's office said.

Also, at 6:30 a.m., the Rashists attacked Novoekonomichne in the Pokrovsk district. A 51-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. His wife of 52 years old received shrapnel wounds. The type of weapon is being established.



Nine multi-storey buildings and households were damaged.

