Attempts by Russian troops to capture the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region face several tactical problems that the enemy is unable to overcome.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia has been planning to capture the city for about two years, but to do so, it needs to overcome either Toretsk or Chasiv Yar, or cut the road in the Pokrovske direction - all these attempts fail.

"The fighting in these three areas has been going on for a very long time, and the Russians have not had much success. The main battles are taking place near Pokrovsk, and they suffered a big setback there, and this dispersed and wasted their forces. That's why they deprived themselves of any opportunity to take Kostyantynivka," Trehubov said.

He also emphasized that reaching the administrative boundaries of the Dnipropetrovsk region does not give Russia any military advantages. In his opinion, this is just a "dot on the map" that does not affect the operational situation, while the seizure of settlements does matter.

