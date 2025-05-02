Positions of Russia and Ukraine still differ greatly - Rubio

Russia and Ukraine are still far from reaching a compromise on a peaceful settlement. At the same time, US President Donald Trump will soon have to decide how long he is going to continue mediating between the warring parties.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this on Fox News.

He emphasized that Trump has made efforts to achieve peace, stop the killings, and stop the destruction.

"Look, we are getting closer to this. For the first time - this was not the case three years ago - we see what it will cost Ukraine to stop. We see what it would cost Russia to stop. The problem is that these positions are still too far apart," Rubio said.

Earlier, Rubio said that this week would be "critical" for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine and for Washington's participation as a mediator, but did not name specific deadlines for making this decision.

