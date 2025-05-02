Unidentified drones have reached the "Zvezda" facility in the Stavropol Krai. This is one of the main stations of the Russian space electronic intelligence, a centre for the analysis of space information.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Centre for Countering Disinformation.

The "Zvezda" facility is actually a space information analysis centre, which belongs to the structure of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU).

The system originated in Soviet times in the early 1970s under the code name 'Zvezda' and was designed for global interception of signals from satellites, intercontinental communications and even signal exchange between foreign military facilities. It specialises in electronic surveillance of signals from orbit and foreign satellite communications systems (including commercial ones).

"Today, the 'Zvezda' facility is not only a technical base, but also part of the strategic architecture of Russian intelligence, which is used both to monitor the situation in military zones and to prepare information for information and psychological operations. It is also involved in cyber espionage," Kovalenko said.

As a reminder, on 4 July, drones attacked a military unit of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate in the Stavropol Krai. Preliminary, one occupier was wounded.

