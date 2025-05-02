Vote on ratification of fossil fuels agreement with US scheduled for 8 May - Zheleznyak
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to vote for the ratification of the fossil fuel agreement with the United States on 8 May 2025.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.
"Voting for the ratification of the US-Ukraine Minerals Agreement is scheduled for 8 May," he said.
As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.
US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.
