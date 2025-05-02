ENG
News mineral resources agreement
Vote on ratification of fossil fuels agreement with US scheduled for 8 May - Zheleznyak

When Rada will ratify fossil fuels agreement with US

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to vote for the ratification of the fossil fuel agreement with the United States on 8 May 2025.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"Voting for the ratification of the US-Ukraine Minerals Agreement is scheduled for 8 May," he said.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

