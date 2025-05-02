ENG
New Austrian Ambassador Müller arrives in Kyiv

Robert Müller appointed as new Austrian ambassador to Ukraine

Newly appointed Austrian Ambassador Robert Müller has arrived in Kyiv.

He announced his arrival on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"My first impressions of this new assignment in Kyiv: the beauty and resilience of the Ukrainian people deserve our full and unwavering support," Müller wrote.

As a reminder, Müller was officially appointed as Austria’s ambassador to Ukraine on April 4.

