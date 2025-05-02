New Austrian Ambassador Müller arrives in Kyiv
Newly appointed Austrian Ambassador Robert Müller has arrived in Kyiv.
He announced his arrival on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
"My first impressions of this new assignment in Kyiv: the beauty and resilience of the Ukrainian people deserve our full and unwavering support," Müller wrote.
As a reminder, Müller was officially appointed as Austria’s ambassador to Ukraine on April 4.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password