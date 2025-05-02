ENG
Foreign Ministry on U.S. statements about changing approach to stopping Russia’s war against Ukraine: This is not new position but repetition of what Rubio previously stated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statements of the State Department spokesperson

Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, commented on the statement by the U.S. State Department suggesting that Washington would "adjust its approach" to efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, and intends to take on a less active role.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the MFA’s Telegram post.

Tykhyi stated that he spoke with State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"We confirmed that her remarks on the role of the United States as a broker were made in the context of a similar statement she made earlier this week: ‘If there is no progress, we will step back from the role of broker,’" Tykhyi said.

The MFA spokesperson emphasized that this does not represent a new position by the United States, but rather a repetition of what U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously voiced.

Rubio had earlier stated that Russia and Ukraine must present "concrete proposals" to end the war in the near future. Otherwise, Washington will withdraw from its role as a broker if no progress is achieved.

