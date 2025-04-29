Witkoff failed to persuade Putin to agree to ceasefire along current front line – Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to cease hostilities along the current front line.

This was reported by Bloomberg, as cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that Putin insists Russia must take control of the four Ukrainian regions it has not fully occupied as part of any agreement to end the war.

The outlet adds that this demand undermines U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a ceasefire and a final end to the war amid growing frustration within the White House over the lack of progress in negotiations.

Sources cited by Bloomberg stated that during lengthy talks at the Kremlin on Friday, Witkoff attempted to convince Putin that Russia should agree to a ceasefire that would halt hostilities along the current front line. However, according to them, the Russian leader maintained his maximalist territorial stance.

At present, the negotiations have reached a deadlock, and further progress would require direct contact between Putin and Trump, one of the sources said.

As a reminder, on April 25, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

